Fangio expects fine for Broncos QBs violating protocols

After Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 last week and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were deemed close contacts and ineligible to play on Sunday, the Denver Broncos were forced to start practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, a position he hadn’t played since 2017 while at Wake Forest.

The Broncos quarterbacks reportedly weren’t cooperative with contact tracers from the NFL and NFL Players Association, and they could face supplemental discipline from the league for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

While some teams have lost future draft picks for coronavirus-related violations, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t believe that’ll be the case for his squad.

“Everything’s on the table, but right now I would say it’s more the fine mode,” Fangio said, according to ESPN.

Fangio also confirmed that the players could face discipline not only from the league, but from the team as well. Luckily, Lock, Rypien and Bortles all tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, signaling that they might be able to return soon.

This isn’t the first time Denver has violated coronavirus protocols this season. The Broncos were fined $250,000 earlier in the year for not following mask protocols while Fangio himself was fined $100,000 for the same thing.