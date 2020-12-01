Famous Dex Listed As A Suspect In A Felony Domestic Violence

Police are currently investigating rapper Famous Dex for a felony domestic violence incident, which led to the SWAT team being called to his home.

According to TMZ, police were called Monday morning in regards to a potential domestic disturbance at his home. They say the caller alleged that an argument between Dex and his ex-girlfriend turned violent — and that there was at least one gun in the house.

When the cops arrived, the alleged victim had cuts on her, consistent with the report. They assumed Dex was still in the home and that he was armed thanks to a video on social media showing him holding a weapon — and they called in the SWAT team.

When they arrived and searched the property — Dex was not anywhere to be found. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Dex has not addressed the incident in public.

You can check out the video of Dex holding a loaded TEC-9 semi-automatic weapon in the clip below.