Facebook’s latest acquisition pushes outside its comfort zone

As if to thumb its nose at regulators readying imminent antitrust suits, Facebook snuck in an acquisition yesterday.

The media giant is buying Kustomer, a service that helps companies manage interactions with—you guessed it—customers. Imagine seeing an advertisement for an Alpaca wool coat on Instagram, sending its Peru-based retailer a DM, and then shifting the conversation to WhatsApp. Later, when you realize this essential wardrobe item doesn’t fit properly, you might try to return it by contacting the business through Facebook Messenger. Kustomer tracks all that and helps automate the business-to-customer correspondence.

Facebook’s deal, worth about $1 billion according to sources, may seem minor compared to others in the works. S,amp;P Global just agreed to pay $44 billion to buy financial data provider IHS Markit in what is so far the biggest non-Chinese M,amp;A move of the year. Salesforce is expected to lay out at least $20 billion, and likely more, for office chat app Slack after reporting earnings later today. What’s a piddling billion next to these titanic tech mega-mergers?

For one thing, Facebook is undertaking its purchase just days before federal and state authorities are planning to file antitrust lawsuits against the company, per the Wall Street Journal. Regulators are concerned about the tech giant’s dominance and its habit of squashing competition, frequently through M,amp;A. (Remember that $1 billion buyout of a tiny startup called Instagram?)

The timing may be propitious though. Perhaps Facebook wishes to ink a deal before the lawsuits land and the company comes under even closer scrutiny. Or maybe it believes it better make moves now, before a possibly less-permissive—indeed, potentially trust-busting—Biden administration enters the White House. Maybe, too, in this particular case, the sheer explosion of online shopping this season—forecast to be up by a third year over year, to $189 billion by year-end, per Adobe Analytics—proved persuasive.

The acquisition is bold for another reason. It hints at how intent the company is on expanding its business model from the mainstay of advertising to a new growth area: e-commerce. This is an existential move for Facebook, which has seen advertising revenue affected by ad sponsor boycotts and the rise of rivals like Snapchat, Pinterest, and latest flavor-of-the-week TikTok.

Recent changes across Facebook’s stable of apps point the way ahead. Facebook, the stalwart app, beefed up its online marketplace amid the pandemic. Instagram added a whole new tab devoted to shopping last month. Just this year WhatsApp added shopping buttons, amped up its offerings for businesses, and even debuted in-app payments in India. Libra, the Facebook-led payments platform since renamed Diem, is said to be eyeing a 2021 launch.

