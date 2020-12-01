‘Everyday Struggle’ To End This Month

Complex’s Hip Hop talk show, Everyday Struggle, will be coming to an end this month.

DJ Akademiks, Wayno and Nadeska announced the news during a recent episode.

“Thursday December 17 is going to be the final episode of Everyday Struggle,” Nadeska said on the show. “For those of you who have been rocking with us since April 2017, you know this has been a very very eventful ride. We’ve had a lot of highs, a lot of lows and I think this is really the end of an era.”

The show initially kicked off with DJ Akademiks, Joe Budden and Nadeska, but Budden left during conflict with Complex and the show rolled on without him.

Akademiks was full of praise for their achievements on the show.

“I think we all grow,” he said. “I think we all have other steps and levels to get to, but I think it was definitely necessary for the fans to have a proper sendoff.”

