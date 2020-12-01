‘Everyday Struggle’ To End This Month

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
22

Complex’s Hip Hop talk show, Everyday Struggle, will be coming to an end this month.

DJ Akademiks, Wayno and Nadeska announced the news during a recent episode.

“Thursday December 17 is going to be the final episode of Everyday Struggle,” Nadeska said on the show. “For those of you who have been rocking with us since April 2017, you know this has been a very very eventful ride. We’ve had a lot of highs, a lot of lows and I think this is really the end of an era.”

