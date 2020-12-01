EOS Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

Matilda Coleman
EOS Falls 10% In Selloff

.com – was trading at $2.9880 by 22:18 (03:18 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 10.28% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since November 26.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $2.8285B, or 0.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.9622 to $3.0592 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 15.13%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.6380B or 2.04% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.7116 to $3.5262 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 87.00% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,583.0 on the .com Index, down 5.88% on the day.

was trading at $585.41 on the .com Index, a loss of 4.31%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $346.4515B or 62.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $66.7997B or 11.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

