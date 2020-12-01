Elliot Page, Star Of Juno And The Umbrella Academy, Just Came Out As Trans

The Oscar-nominated actor wrote that his “joy is real, but it is also fragile,” and added that sharing this news with the world makes him feel “scared”:

I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence… The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.