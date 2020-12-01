Elliot Page: Netflix is ‘so proud’ of actor after they come out as transgender

Elliot Page has come out as transgender in a moving statement posted to Twitter today.

The actor, who currently stars in Netflix’s TheUmbrella Academy, said that they will now use the pronouns they/them and he/him.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.”

In a tweet sent from the official Twitter account for the streaming platform, Netflix announced it was “so proud” of Page, and that it can’t wait to see them return for a third season of The Umbrella Academy.

People were delighted to see the company take such a clear stance in support of Page, and in support of trans rights.

The actor also posted a statement on Instagram, saying: “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scare of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’, and of violence.”

People were quick to express their support and admiration across social media. Among the people congratulating Page on coming out was Netflix itself.