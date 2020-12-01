DK Metcalf’s monster Week 12 performance confirms Seahawks as NFC favorite

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf’s 10-catch, 177-yard performance on Monday night boosted his team to a 23-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and in the process, made Seattle the favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV.

This may seem like the epitome of hot-take hyperbole, yet when you really stop to consider the ramifications of Metcalf’s monster performance within the context of the game and playoff picture, it’s easy to see why the 22-year-old phenom’s outing on the big stage affirms the Seahawks as the best team in their conference.

DK Metcalf vs. Darius Slay: A closer look at a shocking mismatch

Speculation swirled prior to kickoff that Seattle’s Tyler Lockett might have another game like he did versus Arizona in Week 7, when he racked up 15 receptions, 200 yards and three touchdowns. DK Metcalf had only two catches on five targets for 25 yards in that overtime loss. When the NFC West rivals met again last Thursday, the Cardinals again let Lockett loose for receptions, 67 yards and a score, but Metcalf fared better with three grabs, 46 yards and a touchdown.

In those two head-to-head meetings against Arizona star Patrick Peterson, though, Metcalf couldn’t really get going. Drawing even more fanfare was his underwhelming outing in a 23-16 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago. Jalen Ramsey got physical in press man coverage with Metcalf, and it resulted in him catching two of four targets for a meager 28 yards.

Suddenly, this narrative emerged that Metcalf couldn’t get it done against the game’s elite cornerbacks. You can forget about that after Week 12’s evisceration of Slay, which Pro Football Focus broke down in finer detail: