DJ Akademiks Reveals Chrissy Teigen & Freddie Gibbs Controversy Ended ‘Everyday Struggle’

DJ Akademiks opened up to his Twitch followers about the ending of Everyday Struggle — he says that the controversy surrounding Chrissy Teigen as well as his highly publicized beef with Freddie Gibbs contributed to the show coming to an abrupt end.

“I’ll answer the why in case anyone does care. The ‘why’ of why the show is ending, I think me and Complex are going in different directions. At least how we see Everyday Struggle. Mainly my employment for Everyday Struggle as how we see my brand and how they see me as someone who’s worked there for a while … I will say overall I have nothing bad to say about Complex,” he explained.

Ak says, “When Freddie Gibbs was on his thing — remember I got suspended for my little Twitch thing and I referred to Chrissy Teigen– whatever, whatever.

DJ AKADEMIKS APOLOGIZES FOR CALLING CHRISSY TEIGEN A ‘B*TCH’

“But I remember saying to them, ‘If you guys are going to police what I do off of your platform’ — not realizing I have to defend my own platform that I’m building — ‘I never came here to be an employee, you should also keep the same energy!’ I felt like it was a spit in the face when Complex while trying to tell me I should ‘shut the f*ck up’ almost … you said something about Chrissy Teigen that’s not OK and they awarded — I mean literally couple days after — some sort of award to Freddie Gibbs, even though he was saying he couldn’t wait ’til I die so he could spit on my casket.”