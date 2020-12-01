DJ Akademiks Reveals Chrissy Teigen & Freddie Gibbs Controversy Ended ‘Everyday Struggle’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
28

DJ Akademiks opened up to his Twitch followers about the ending of Everyday Struggle — he says that the controversy surrounding Chrissy Teigen as well as his highly publicized beef with Freddie Gibbs contributed to the show coming to an abrupt end.

“I’ll answer the why in case anyone does care. The ‘why’ of why the show is ending, I think me and Complex are going in different directions. At least how we see Everyday Struggle. Mainly my employment for Everyday Struggle as how we see my brand and how they see me as someone who’s worked there for a while … I will say overall I have nothing bad to say about Complex,” he explained.

