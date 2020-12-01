Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special is YouTube’s top-trending video of 2020

Since it was published on 11 June 2020, the video has gained more than 29 million views.

The title of Chappelle’s video – which also streaming in full on Netflix’s comedy feed, “Netflix Is A Joke” – is a reference to George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest when his neck was compressed by officers for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Kevin Allocca, YouTube’s head of culture and trends, wrote a blog post about Chappelle’s clip, commenting on the comedian’s serious tone. “When protests against racial injustice swept the nation, Dave Chappelle channeled his thoughts into an impromptu, socially distanced show that captured the emotions felt by many.”

Earlier this month, the comedian requested that Netflix remove episodes of his 2000s sketch comedy program Chappelle’s Show from the platform, claiming he never received any royalties after the programme’s original run. (Chappelle’s Show ran from 2002 to 2006 on Comedy Central.)

Also on YouTube’s top-trending list was a clip from Saturday Night Live, titled “First Debate Cold Open – SNL”, which published to the platform on 4 October 2020, and which has earned nearly 30 million views.

The clip is a parody of the explosive first 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden , featuring Alec Baldwin as Trump and Jim Carrey as Biden.