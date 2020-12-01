Daimler awards 1,000 euro ‘corona bonus’ to German employees By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the carmaker’s annual shareholder meeting in Berlin



FRANKFURT () – German carmaker Daimler (OTC:) on Tuesday said it will pay German employees a 1,000 euros “corona bonus” to help compensate for personal and economic burdens such as having to wear a mask and working from home.

“Due to Corona, 2020 was a particularly challenging year. During this extraordinary time the company could always count on the flexibility and willingness of our workforce,” Daimler’s personnel chief Wilfried Porth said in a statement.

Around 160,000 employees in Germany are eligible for the bonus, the Stuttgart-based carmaker, which also owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, said.