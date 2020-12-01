Cricket news, Cricket Tasmania hit back at ‘Trump-like’ Channel 7 over BBL broadside

Cricket Tasmania officials have sensationally hit back at broadcaster Channel 7, branding claims made about government deals to play Big Bash fixtures in the Apple Isle as “Trump-like”.

In a huge win for the state, 10 matches of this season’s BBL will be played in Hobart and Launceston, including the season opener which has already been delayed by a week.

As part of its growing legal battle with Cricket Australia, Channel 7 launched an attack on the viability of venues Blundstone Arena and Launceston’s UTas Stadium.

The broadcaster claimed both grounds were “relatively small and unheralded stadiums” and insisted it would be “commercially irrational” to broadcast games from either venue.

D’Arcy Short of the Hobart Hurricanes at the crease in Tasmania. (Getty)

Seven also suggested games were only being played in Tasmania because of “incentive given to CA by the state of Tasmania”.

Responding to the broadside, Cricket Tasmania chairman, Andrew Gaggin, hit back – in was has become just the latest chapter of the souring relation between the sport and broadcaster.

“The Trump-like allegations concerning the Tasmanian state government are patently absurd and untrue,” he said on Wednesday

“The Tasmanian government has certainly provided an incentive. Its proactive and responsible COVID-19 policies have ensured that Tasmania is one of the world’s safest places and the perfect location to host the start of the Big Bash.

“However, let it be clear that no financial incentive was provided by the Tasmanian government to Cricket Australia for BBL matches to be played in Tasmania.

“Tasmania has long been the grassroots champion of Australian cricket, having provided a host of great players and the current Test captain.

“It is pleasing that Cricket Australia has acknowledged this, and we look forward to an amazing start to the tournament. Cricket Tasmania is an equal owner of Australian cricket and will continue to push for world-class content to be played in this state. Tasmania has successfully hosted international cricket for over 30 years and will continue to do so.”

The BBL begins in Hobart on December 10 when the Hurricanes take on the Sydney Sixers.