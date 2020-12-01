Covid-19: Ramaphosa to hold high level meeting ahead of planned announcement on restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to chair the President’s Coordinating Council on Wednesday.

This comes ahead of a planned announcement on restrictions to curb the resurgence of Covid-19.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale was tight-lipped on planned discussions, saying the agenda would be adopted at the meeting.

“All I can confirm is that the council will be meeting [on Wednesday], but the agenda will be adopted at the meeting,” Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale told on Tuesday evening.

The PCC includes ministers, premiers and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association.

This followed a virtual meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Tuesday to consider restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcohol in areas across the country considered to be hotspots.

reported that the NCCC meeting had been expected to debate whether it would first impose area-specific restrictions instead of countrywide measures.