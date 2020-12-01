Cook that meat with 25% off the Lavatools Javelin Pro meat thermometer today

This Lavatools Javelin Pro Duo digital instant-read meat thermometer is on sale for $41.24 when you clip the 25% off on-page coupon. Without the coupon it’s going for $55, and that’s also its regular street price. We have only seen it drop below $40 once before. You can get this deal on just about every color, except Panda. Pick the one that matches your decor!

Watch enough cooking shows and you’ll see professional chefs using devices like this. It’s great for cooking everything from cornbread to barbecue, and it eliminates all the guesswork from your cooking. You don’t need any crazy thermometer devices that have long prongs and wires. You’ll no longer sit there peering into the oven hoping for the best and trying to guess at whether your meal is done.

Instant read meat thermometers make it super easy to check on your food with little intrusion into how they are cooked. The Javelin Pro takes one to three seconds to read the internal temp of your food and display it for you. That’s a super fast response time, and it promises accuracy with a single degree.

The thermometer has a large two-inch display that is backlit so you can read it in the dark and ambidextrous so you can use it with either hand. It also has an IP65 rating, which means it’s built to be dirt and water resistant. That can be helpful if you manage to spill or splash something on it. You can be confident that your meat thermometer isn’t going to let you down just because you’re a messy chef.

Use the integrated magnet for simple and convenient storage. Other features on the thermometer include intelligent stabilization alerts and a read-out hold function. The thermometer has NSF-certified build quality and is backed by a three-year limited warranty.