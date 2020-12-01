Colorado postpones game at Arizona due to COVID-19

The Colorado Buffaloes have become the latest men’s basketball program to temporarily pause activities due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent quarantines impacting the team. As a result, Colorado’s Pac-12 opener at the Arizona Wildcats scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

“We have temporarily paused our men’s basketball operations due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the program,” Colorado athletic director Rick George explained in the official statement. “As we have since the pandemic began, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, campus and community as we navigate this season. We will continue daily testing of our student-athletes to ensure positive cases are identified early and isolated quickly, in addition to adhering to guidance from state, local and campus public health officials.”

The Pac-12 added:

“Colorado does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to previously reported COVID-19 issues within the program and associated contact tracing protocols. The Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.”

Colorado began the campaign with victories over the South Dakota Coyotes and Kansas State Wildcats last week. Additional contact tracing and testing are required before the school can announce a decision on the statuses of other upcoming games.

Colorado is slated to host the Washington State Cougars on Saturday.