Christian music chart-toppers join crypto arena with digital fan token By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

Christian music chart-toppers join crypto arena with digital fan token

Veteran Christian vocal trio Selah launched its own cryptocurrency fan token via the Rally platform on Tuesday.

Following the group’s latest album debuting at number one on the iTunes Christian music chart, the 3CR8 token will give fans access to exclusive benefits such as private messages, video chats and signed merchandise.