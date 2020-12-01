Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 to Announce New Single

Instagram

The country music singer comes under fire for joking that he has contracted coronavirus while promoting his new single ‘Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen’.

Chase Rice has once again sparked backlash from fans after joking he has the coronavirus to promote his new single.

The country star was highlighting the release of his “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen” collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on Twitter on Sunday (29Nov20) when he wrote, “Just lost my taste and smell. Weird. Also, dropping a single at midnight.”

However, Rice’s followers were less impressed with his tweet, with one writing, “Hey first off I hope you’re not sick but if you’re not damn it I have Covid right (now) don’t be joking around about this c**p cause I’m struggling to catch my breath at times to a point I feel like I’m about to pass out, Don’t be using a pandemic to rise sales of a dang song!”

Another replied, “Chase I’m very disappointed at this apparent ‘joke’ as it really isn’t funny. I’ve lost my taste and smell since March (9 months!) and quite frankly it’s hell!!”

Responding to the backlash, Chase later returned to the social media site with another message, as he tweeted, “On a real note. Don’t have covid. But I’m dropping a single tonight. With 2 guys that I learned a lot from. Respect the hell out of @FLAGALine. And 10 years after we started doing music together and lived together, we’re at it again. Drinkin beer. Talkin God. Amen.”

However, the post did little to quieten critics, as another commented, “I’m legitimately glad you’re ok but it’s NOT funny joking about having Covid. Especially to promote music. People are literally dying from it. And Tyler (Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line) might not find your joke funny either since he’s actually HAD Covid.”

Another person wrote, “Really in bad taste to joke about Covid. Thought you had learned something since the concert incident this year. Guess not. Here’s an idea: take all the earnings from this song and donate to Covid survivors or donate PPE to local hospitals. Do better, Covid is not a joke.”

In June (20), Chase hit headlines when he held a concert in the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary venue in Petros, Tennessee, with hundreds of people cramming in without wearing any face masks or protection against the virus.