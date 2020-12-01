Celtics expect Kemba Walker to miss start of season

The Boston Celtics will not have their star point guard to start the upcoming NBA season, as Kemba Walker is expected to be out until at least the first week of January after getting a stem cell injection in his left knee.

Walker’s knee has been a problem for him during his entire tenure in Boston, forcing him to miss several games last season. The 30-year-old was able to return for the playoffs, helping the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals while averaging 19 points and five assists per game.

However, there had been rumors that there were still lingering issues with Walker’s knee and now it looks like it will force the Celtics to begin their season without him. The NBA season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22, meaning that Walker will miss the first few games but, fortunately, if he is able to return by the start of January, he won’t miss too much of the season.

The Celtics signed veteran Jeff Teague as a backup point guard after the departure of Brad Wanamaker this offseason. Teague has been a solid point guard over his 11 seasons in the league, averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 assists over the course of his career.

But for the Celtics to remain true contenders in an Eastern Conference that looks pretty loaded up top, they will need a healthy and productive Walker running the show. If Walker’s injury issues persist, Boston may find itself taking a step back despite having one of the deepest and most promising rosters in the NBA.