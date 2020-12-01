Celebs Who Think COVID-19 Doesn’t Apply To Them

Learn from their mistakes.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country, it’s important we learn from the mistakes from the first wave. That includes learning from the celebs who thought masks, social distancing, and ultimately, just being cautious was optional! Ya know, something for just the commoners to follow.

Here are some celebs who thought the pandemic didn’t apply to them. Let’s learn from them on what NOT to do this time around.

For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith:

Scott Dissick, The Weeknd, Kylie:

Saweetie, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow:

Bryce Hall and Sway House throw massive party in Hollywood Hills with over a hundred people. The Sway boys recently moved from Bel Air to a secluded house in the Hollywood Hills. Party was broken by LAPD around 4am. This is a long thread. What are your thoughts @MayorOfLA?

Harry Jowsey:

Harry Jowsey from Netflix’s “Too Hot To Handle” and Faze Banks at Bryce Hall’s party at Sway House

The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night...looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻‍♂️....when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people Via IG:adamalpert

Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion:

Tana Mongeau says “Listen, we don’t f**king care” in video where she and Erika Costell appear to be in house party. Tana went to 2 other COVID parties at Jake Paul’s house and Hype House. Notably, James Charles apologized yesterday for Hype House party. What are your thoughts?

Let me reiterate — wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance, and NO PARTIES. Bye!

