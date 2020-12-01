Cash-for-licences scam uncovered in Romania, says anti-corruption agency

Driving instructors, police officers and government officials in Romania are suspected of involvement in a cash-for-licences scam.

The country”s anti-corruption agency (DNA) says raids in the north-east region of Suceava found €1.2 million linked to the criminal network. In addition, prosecutors impounded watches, gold chains and eight luxury cars.

It is alleged that the network issued driving licences and car registration documents in exchange for bribes.

Driving school in Romania costs between €300 and €400. To qualify, learners must pass a theory and a driving test.

The criminal group would arrange a pass in the driving test for between €300 and €1,500, according to DNA.

The theory test cost €3,000 and €6,000, it added.

The other part of the operation was involved in vehicle licensing. People could pay between €200 and €1,000 for the appropriate licensing paperwork, even if the submitted documents were incomplete or the vehicle had major technical defects.

DNA said it had detained 14 people in connection with the network.