Car Plows Into Pedestrians in Germany, Killing at Least 2

BERLIN — At least two people were killed and several others seriously injured in the city of Trier in southwestern Germany on Tuesday, when an SUV sped down a pedestrian street in the city center, the police said.

The police said they had arrested the driver, a 51-year-old man from the surrounding area, and confiscated his vehicle. They urged people to avoid the area to allow rescue workers to attend to the injured.

“We have at least two dead and as many as 15 severely injured, and we are trying to get an overview of the situation,” Wolfram Leibe, the mayor of Trier, told the regional public broadcaster, SWR. “Our priority right now is to save lives.”

It was not immediately clear how the driver was able to enter the pedestrian zone in Trier.

Such pedestrian areas are found in many German cities, and security at entrances was increased after a -year-old Tunisian drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin in December 2016, killing 12 people.