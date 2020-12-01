Car hits pedestrians in Germany: two killed, 15 injured

A car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, killing two people and seriously injuring 15 others, officials said.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded, Trier police tweeted. The arrested person is a 51-year-old from the Trier-Saarburg district.

Police and rescue crews were on the scene and authorities told people to avoid the city centre.

A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, December 1, 2020.

Steffen Seibert, a government spokesperson and press office chief, called the incident “staggering”.

“Our thoughts are with the relatives of the victims, with the numerous injured and with everyone who is currently on duty to care for those affected,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mayor Wolfram Leibe told the SWR broadcaster that in addition to the two dead, 15 people had suffered serious injuries.

No details were immediately available on the cause of the crash, and police didn’t answer their phones or email.

In a video posted by a local media outlet purportedly showing the arrest, police could be seen pinning a man down on the sidewalk next to a car with Trier licence plates. The authenticity of the video could not immediately be verified and it was taken down shortly after police tweeted the request that people do not share photos and videos of the scene —urging them to send them directly to authorities instead.

Trier is about 200 kilometres west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg.

The city of about 110,000 people is known for its Roman gate, the Porta Nigra, which is near the scene of the crash, and as the birthplace of Karl Marx.

A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, December 1, 2020.

