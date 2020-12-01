BTS’ Costumes From ‘Dynamite’ Music Video to Be Part of MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Facebook

The members of the popular K-pop band are giving fans the chance to own the outfits they wore in the final dance sequence of their hit tune’s promo to help those impacted by COVID-19.

The costumes worn by BTS (Bangtan Boys) in their music video “Dynamite” are set to go under the hammer to raise funds for musicians in need.

The members of the K-pop band are giving fans the chance to own the garments, including the T-shirts, hats, sneakers, pants and shirts, they sport in the clip’s final dance sequence.

Julien’s Auctions bosses will sell the items as part of the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction with proceeds helping those working in the music industry who have been impacted by COVID-19.

News of the kind gesture comes as the group is celebrating its first Grammy Award nod – Dynamite was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category last week (November 24).

“We can’t think of a better way to highlight the work of MusiCares than with this ‘Dynamite’ contribution from BTS, whose groundbreaking music and uplifting messages of hope and optimism are what the world needs now,” Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions said in a statement.

The costumes are estimated to fetch $20,000 to $40,000 at the auction. “This is the first time that BTS has ever sold any costumes,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

The sale will be held at JuliensAuctions.com on 29 January (21) at 1 P.M. ET.

“Dynamite” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the band’s first number-one single in the United States and making BTS the first all-South Korean act to top the Hot 100. They also landed their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with the song.