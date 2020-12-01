Bruce Irvin shades Wentz during Eagles’ loss to Seahawks

Carson Wentz struggled again in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss Monday night to the Seattle Seahawks, failing to give the offense any real momentum through most of the game while completing just 55% of his passes against a historically inept pass defense. His poor play caught the attention of Seahawks defender Bruce Irvin, who is missing the rest of the season due to injury but could not resist throwing some shade at the Philadelphia quarterback.

“Wentz is cheeks,” Irvin tweeted, which, for anyone who is not familiar with that term, is a reference to the lower cheeks as opposed to the ones on your face. Basically, Irvin is saying Wentz plays like a–.