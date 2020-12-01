British Hiker Goes Missing in the Pyrenees

A British woman who documented her travel around Europe with her partner for the past six years on a popular blog has gone missing while hiking alone in the Pyrenees mountains, the authorities said.

Search crews were looking for Esther Dingley, 37, who was last seen on Nov. 22 in the mountains in Luchonnais, an area in southwestern France near the border with Spain, and had planned to return three days later.

The authorities in France said on Tuesday that they were increasingly pessimistic about the chances of finding Ms. Dingley on the French side of the border.

“We’ve already patrolled the zone so much that I don’t really know where else we could search,” said Pierre Gaillard, the deputy commandant of the French mountain platoon leading the search. He said the possibility of snow on Tuesday could force them to stop the search.