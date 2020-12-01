Boosie Badazz Slams ‘Drake Hater’ Kanye West

Boosie Badazz had some harsh words for Kanye West, who he called a “Drake hater” over his beef with the Canadian star.

“Where’d I lie?” Boosie asked DJ Vlad about a tweet where he posted about Drake. “I was gonna say it three weeks earlier about his tweet. I was like, is the world gonna keep on letting this dude just pick on this dude? Dude don’t say sh*t back, I’m like damn. The world talkin’ bout everything, what about him just keep saying this man’s name? And I didn’t like that. I feel like he was picking on dude,” he further explained.

BOOSIE BADAZZ BEGS FOR HIS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

“I done took n*ggas that been picked on and made ’em steppers and made them not to be played with. I don’t like that. Dude keep on fucking with dude, what is it? Somebody knows. It’s something. I don’t know, so I said it. I wasn’t trying to unlike Kanye West for it. I was just un-liking him for being a hater on Drake … he’s a Drake hater.”

Is he right?