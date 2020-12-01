Boosie Badazz Slams ‘Drake Hater’ Kanye West

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
21

Boosie Badazz had some harsh words for Kanye West, who he called a “Drake hater” over his beef with the Canadian star.

“Where’d I lie?” Boosie asked DJ Vlad about a tweet where he posted about Drake. “I was gonna say it three weeks earlier about his tweet. I was like, is the world gonna keep on letting this dude just pick on this dude? Dude don’t say sh*t back, I’m like damn. The world talkin’ bout everything, what about him just keep saying this man’s name? And I didn’t like that. I feel like he was picking on dude,” he further explained.

BOOSIE BADAZZ BEGS FOR HIS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR