Boosie Badazz Says Jeezy Won The 'Verzuz' Battle w/ Gucci Mane

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Boosie Badazz has weighed in on the epic Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane — he says that Jeezy won the battle.

“Everyone who came up on my music and all the sh*t I was talking about, they dead or they locked up. N*gga, who I’m gon’ do a battle with? The social media fans? All my real fans dead, are in the graveyard or trying to stay alive and teach they children not to be what they was,” he said, speaking on his own potential Verzuz.

GUCCI MANE DISSES JEEZY 

