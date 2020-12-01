BlackBerry shares are soaring 35% higher after vehicle data development deal with Amazon

Article content

Canadian technology specialist BlackBerry and e-commerce titan Amazon have developed a cloud-based software platform designed to help automakers and suppliers standardize vehicle data and speed deployment of new revenue-generating features and services, the companies said on Tuesday.

BlackBerry shares were up 35 per cent in morning trade.

BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new intelligent vehicle data platform, called IVY, will compress the time to build, deploy and monetize in-vehicle applications and connected services across multiple brands and models, making it easier for automakers to collaborate with a wider pool of developers to accelerate development of apps and services.

Carmakers have been reluctant so far to share with outside technology providers much of the data generated by their vehicles.

IVY is designed to complement and run simultaneously with new digital vehicle architectures developed by Volkswagen, General Motors and others.