‘Black Friday’ BTC sale officially over? 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
11

‘Black Friday’ BTC sale officially over? 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

(BTC) is back this week as a rebound takes the largest cryptocurrency ever closer to new all-time highs — what’s in store?

Cointelegraph takes a look what could move Bitcoin markets in the coming days as buyers emerge and $16,000 gets left behind — at least for now.

1-week hourly chart. Source: TradingView
CME Group (NASDAQ:) Bitcoin futures chart showing gaps. Source: TradingView
U.S. dollar currency index 1-week hourly chart. Source: TradingView