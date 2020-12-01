Black Couple BEATEN BADLY For Trying To Stop Teen Girls From Twerking!!

A Black couple has been beaten badly by a group of teenagers, has learned. The married couple – who are in their 40s – asked the teen girls to stop “twerking” in public.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO

The teen girls refused to stop dancing, and instead, beat the couple badly, has learned.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Winston Salem, North Carolina, outside of the popular Hanes Mall, according to local reports.

Police responded to the parking lot of Hanes Mall near TGIF in response to a reported fight involving a group of juveniles and two adults.

Investigators told the media that the two victims were picking up their daughter at the mall when several juveniles assaulted the victims and took one of the victims’ purse.

In the video, you can see the parents trying to correct the behavior of the young girls – who were twerking in public. That was a big mistake. First the girls jumped the mom.

Then, a group of teenage boys that were there with the girls, jumped the father.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Yesterday a restaurant owner in Dallas Texas made national news, when he asked a group of women to stop twerking inside his restaurant. Luckily that man was not physically attacked.

