Best Cyber Monday Xbox Deals 2020: Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Cyber Monday is over, but there’s no shortage of Cyber Monday deals that remain available for gaming consoles such as the Xbox. The hype is currently focused on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but retailers are still offering deals for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, as well as games and accessories. You will likely find some great Cyber Monday deals for the previous-generation consoles, and if you see an offer that you like, don’t hesitate, as these deals won’t be around for long.

If you’ve always wanted an Xbox, or if you’re planning to give the console to a loved one, now is the perfect time to buy. There are also offers for various Xbox accessories, Xbox games, and Xbox Live subscriptions, so you can expand your gaming arsenal for less. Whether you’re sticking with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X or eyeing the jump to the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, you should consider shopping these last-minute Cyber Monday gaming deals before stocks sell out and these deals are gone for good.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals

How to choose an Xbox

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, launched on November 10. The Xbox Series X is the more advanced console that supports up to 8K gaming, while the Xbox Series S is the budget-minded counterpart with no disc drive. Both consoles, however, offer complete backward compatibility for Xbox One titles.

If you can afford it, go for either the Xbox Series S or the Xbox Series X. That said, the Xbox One S and Xbox One X will remain very capable consoles for the next few years, especially with the massive Xbox One gaming library that stretches back to 2013. Similar to the names of their successors, the Xbox One X is more powerful with 4K gaming, while the Xbox One S is a cheaper version that is priced even lower if you choose the all-digital edition.

For gamers who want to play the latest titles, and for those who are ready to upgrade from the Xbox One generation, you should be on the lookout for special offers on the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X. However, if you are on a tighter budget, the Xbox One, the Xbox One S, and Xbox One X are still great gaming options.

Another thing to consider is whether the disc-less Xbox One S or Xbox Series S fits your gaming lifestyle. These versions of the Xbox will work for you if you are fine with going all-digital and you have a stable internet connection for downloading games. However, if you want to display your physical discs to showcase your collection and if you have the cash to spare, buy the Xbox One X or Xbox Series X.

