Best Cyber Monday Wireless Mouse Deals 2020: Apple, Logitech, Razer

The first day of Cyber Week has ended, and in its wake remain a bundle of remaining Cyber Monday deals that you can still feast upon. With the lion’s share of shopping happening online this holiday season, retailers are stretching out their Cyber Monday sales into a week-long ordeal — meaning that you’ve still got some time to score sweet discounts on all sorts of tech, including some great Cyber Monday wireless mouse deals. That doesn’t mean you have time to waste, however; with Cyber Monday over and delivery estimates being extended due to the surge in online shoppers this year, you’ll need to order your goodies soon if you want them at your front door before Christmas.

The sheer amount of discounts can seem overwhelming, so we’ve done the heavy lifting for you with this hand-selected roundup of the best extended Cyber Monday wireless mouse deals still available now. We’ve even provided a short guide detailing what to look for before you hit the “buy now” button. We’ve also done the same for the best Cyber Monday wireless keyboard deals so that you’re totally covered when it comes to wireless accessories.

How to choose a wireless mouse

Not sure where to begin on your search for a new wireless mouse? First of all, consider your budget, then stick to it for the best value for you. Second of all, check out our best mouse guide and best wireless mouse guide for some deep looks at the best specific mice out there.

Next up, consider how you plan on using the wireless mouse. One of the core reasons why many people purchase a wireless mouse is for gaming. If that’s the case, you need to consider how advanced the laser or optical sensor is so that it’s speedy enough to keep up with your reactions. Not sure what we mean by laser and optical? Don’t worry, we’ve explained all in our optical vs. laser guide so it’ll make sense. The main thing to know is that you shouldn’t scrimp on how quickly your mouse reacts, otherwise your gaming performance will suffer. For a gaming mouse, it’s worth checking out potential customization options, too, and whether the mouse has plenty of buttons that you can reprogram. Both Razer and Logitech offer great gaming mouse options.

For an everyday-use mouse, it depends on how you plan on using it. An ergonomic mouse is good for regular use with the Logitech MX Master 3 a pretty good bet. If you just need something basic though for occasional use, you can pay a lot less for a mouse. Alternatively, if you plan on traveling or commuting frequently with it, consider the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse which offers both portability and comfort.

Of course, let’s not forget the battery life, either. If you’re buying a mouse, you need to consider if it has a rechargeable battery, or if it used regular batteries that you can replace. We always prefer rechargeable batteries, which last longer and means you don’t need to keep buying batteries.

Finally, when it comes to a wireless mouse that molds into your hand, don’t forget to check if it works for left-handed or right-handed users. Some wireless mice are ambidextrous which solves that issue but you need to check before hitting the buy button.

How much should you spend on a wireless mouse?

The price you pay for a wireless mouse during Cyber Monday and Cyber Week boils down to what you want to use it for. A simple, no-frills mouse for everyday computer use can be very affordable, and you can get a good general-purpose one for $20 or $30.

Prices rise a bit when you start getting a bit more niche. Gaming-focused mice, for example, usually start at around $50 and can go over $150. That’s because they come with a range of features designed to enhance gameplay, such as ultra-precise sensors and extra programmable buttons. Likewise, mice that are designed for productivity and power users in mind can go over $100 thanks to their specially designed features.

Finally, there is the option of going for an ergonomic mouse. These are designed to be held in a more comfortable manner than regular mice in order to reduce strain on your hand. They do not need to cost a huge amount, but make sure you read reviews first — you do not want to buy a cheap ergonomic mouse that does not actually help alleviate strain.

Are any wireless mouse deals too good to be true?

With so many deals, it is inevitable that some are better than others. Some retailers use Cyber Monday and Cyber Week as an excuse to get rid of old and outdated stock that they otherwise struggle to sell. That means you should always do your research beforehand — read reviews and check specs to ensure any product you see on sale actually meets your needs. You don’t want to get drawn in by a huge discount, only to find out the device is hopelessly outdated and doesn’t do what you need it to.

Another thing to be aware of is the range of high-pressure tactics used by some online shops. You might see a countdown timer warning you there isn’t long left to make your purchase. Other places issue warnings that other shoppers have already added your item to their baskets. Whatever tactics are used, it’s important not to panic — if a deal isn’t right for you, the number of other people looking at it is totally irrelevant. Do your research and you will be in a good place to find a great deal.

