Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals 2020: Apple Watch SE and Series 6 Sales

Apple Watch deals have been among the most sought-after for gifts, and for a good reason — the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE are simply the best smartwatches money can buy.

Shop by model:

there are still plenty of other Cyber Monday smartwatch sales on offer if you're looking for something to pair with your Android phone.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 6 deals

As the latest Apple Watch in the series, this model is the most expensive. The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 6 deals are for both the GPS and the cellular version.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch SE deals

The SE is the budget-friendly alternative to Series 6. With some slightly trimmed down tech, you can still find quite a few good Cyber Monday Apple Watch SE deals.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 5 deals

As a previous-gen tech, the Apple Watch Series 5 still holds up as one of the best smartwatches you can buy. You can get it for around the same price as the SE.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 4 deals

If you’re looking to go back one more generation, you can get a decent deal on an Apple Watch Series 4 with a cellular connection. We’ve gathered a couple of the best Cyber sales on these models below.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 3 deals

If you’re looking for the cheapest Apple Watch possible, Series 3 is the model for you. At just $179, it’s one of the few Apple devices you’ll find under $200. Here are all the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch 3 deals.

How to choose an Apple Watch during Cyber Monday

The new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE were just released, and Cyber Monday is your last chance to score one of Apple’s latest wearables at a nice discount. The Series 6 is the new flagship, boasting all the bells and whistles including a comprehensive suite of fitness-tracking functions, a powerful new chipset, and a lovely always-on screen — and the best smartwatch out there. If you want the latest and greatest Apple Watch, the Series 6 is the one; if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, then the Apple Watch SE offers much of the same functionality while lacking features like an always-on display.

These new product launches also offer a golden opportunity to score discounts on last-gen models. The Series 6 has replaced the very similar and highly regarded Apple Watch Series 5, which has been only recently discontinued by Apple. These Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals might be your last opportunity to find a new Series 5 at a nice discount before the stock is depleted for good. Most retailers are already slashing the prices on the Series 5 and Series 3 in the wake of the launch of the new Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, so if you don’t want to wait, these are good bargains to look for right now.

Although the Series 4 and Series 5 have been discontinued, the hugely successful Apple Watch Series 3 is still merrily chugging along and is a great budget option and an even cheaper alternative to the Apple Watch SE. The Series 3 hovers around $200 and is even more affordable during these sales. This year’s Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals marked it down even further. If you don’t need all the frills that come with flagship wearables like the Series 5 and Series 6, but find the Apple Watch SE still a little too expensive, the Series 3 is an unbeatable value.

How much should you spend on an Apple Watch on Cyber Monday?

We’ve got bad news for you — an Apple Watch is almost always going to be expensive. Still, they are slightly less expensive on Cyber Monday, and that means there are few better times to pick one up. Unfortunately, the latest Apple Watches — the Series 6 and SE — are unlikely to see really deep discounts. However, if you’re happy to pick up an older Apple Watch, that’s where you’ll find some much bigger price cuts.

If you’re willing to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 or Series 4 (and you should, as they’re both still amazing smartwatches), then you can find deals with over $100 off. Sure, they’re still not cheap, but it’s a hefty discount. If you want something cheaper, but still great, then check out the Series 3 as well, which we’ve seen dip below $200.

Are any Apple Watch deals too good to be true?

If you’re buying an Apple product, you’re in a pretty good situation, as it’s rare for Apple to make a bad product for you to be suckered into buying. However, do make sure you’re buying what you think you’re buying. Multiple generations of the Apple Watch means you need to be extra careful with wording and numbers — don’t pay Series 6 money for the Series 4, for instance. Make sure to take your time, do your research, and don’t be pressured into buying anything by a ticking timer.

Where to find the best Apple Watch sales

Amazon Cyber Monday: Amazon consistently offers excellent discounts on the MacBook Air and select MacBook Pro models.

Best Buy Cyber Monday: Best Buy often has good discounts on the best Apple MacBooks out there.

Walmart Cyber Monday: Walmart is another popular retailer that slashes prices on the biggest products.

