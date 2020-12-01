Best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo Deals 2020: Best Alexa Sales

If you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, don’t worry. Many of the same deals for Amazon Echo devices continue for Cyber Week. The low-low prices continue on many of the same items we saw discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday but don’t wait much longer because the sales will wind down and, in many cases, quantities are lmited. These Cyber Monday deals are some of the best prices you’re likely to see for the rest of the year. We’ve gathered the Amazon Echo deals with the lowest-ever prices on this page. Note that shipping dates on several Amazon Echo devices are pushed out a week or more, so keep that in mind, and if you must have a product as soon as possible, don’t delay your order.

Be sure to look out for incredible bundled deals this year. If you're shopping for a single device, check back here to see if there are bundled choices as well, sometimes with another device for no extra cost! Also, we noticed that in some cases individual devices have delayed shipping dates but the same device bundled with another product is available immediately, at times for the same price or just $5 or $10 more. If you want to add smart-home devices to your current setup but you aren't limited to Amazon Echo products, we've also rounded up the best Cyber Monday smart home deals from other brands.

Best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals

One of the hottest sales today is an Amazon Echo Dot deal going on at Amazon. See more discounts below:

How to choose an Amazon Echo device deal

Even with the low prices of Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals, the cost isn’t as significant a factor in deciding which Amazon Echo devices to buy as how you will use them. The versatile third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is priced low enough that even if you just used it as a timer and alarm clock you could put one in every room without a financial strain for most people. The recently-introduced Echo Dot (4th Gen) is now on sale for just $29, which is also a great buy. You can also use Echo Dots to play music on demand, ask and get answers to questions about the news, weather, and sports, and communicate as an intercom within your home. You can also use the Dot as a speakerphone to call anywhere. Once you learn a few simple Alexa voice commands and connect the Echo Dot with any of its wide range of compatible smart-home security, entertainment, and convenience devices, the puck-sized device can be a command center for your entire smart home. One good way to get a sense of the range of possibilities with the Amazon Echo devices is to check out the 25 best Alexa skills.

The Echo Show with a 10-inch display, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 are the Echo Dot’s greatest competition, especially with their own low Cyber Monday prices. The Echo Show 5, for example, with a 5-inch diagonal screen, is easily the bestselling Echo smart display model. The Echo Show 5 does everything an Echo Dot can do, but it also adds a color display that can show your personal photos, run video news clips, display recipes while you cook, and be used for video calls and video conferences. The Echo Show 5 can stream live video or stored video clips from your home security cameras. You can use the Show 5 to watch the best movies on Amazon Prime if you’re sitting close, although the larger displays on the Echo Show 8 and the original Echo Show have higher resolutions and are better for extended viewing.

Are any Amazon Echo deals too good to be true?

The Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals have head-shakingly low prices in some cases, but that doesn’t mean every deal is a good one. Because there’s just one brand and competition between retailers is brisk, there’s less concern buying an Amazon Echo device than more generic products because Amazon and the other retailers that sell Amazon Echo devices are transparent about which generation a product is if there’s more than one generation available. Refurbished or renewed products are also clearly identified. The bigger issue can be bundled deals because at times a bundle price doesn’t reflect the same lower Cyber Monday prices for individual deals. Again, most bundles we see have updated pricing, but you might find a deal for Amazon Echo devices bundled with products from other brands, for example, where you’ll have to do your diligence to be sure you’re not overpaying. Be especially wary with time-limited deals, for example, deals with countdown clocks where urgency is stressed. Those deals can yield great savings, but retailers could also include older inventory items they’re trying to clear out.

