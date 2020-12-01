Best Cyber Monday 2020 AirPods Deals: AirPods, AirPods Pro

Cyber Monday is now over, but there are still some last-minute Cyber Monday deals to be had if you act quickly. You’ve only got a little more time to get a deal on pricey and exclusive Apple products, like the ever-popular AirPods and AirPods Pro.

If you’ve been hankering for a pair of fancy AirPods, then we’ve done the legwork for you. We’ve tracked down all the best remaining Cyber Monday AirPods deals, whether it’s for the base AirPods or the popular AirPods Pro. We’ve been hunting through all the biggest retailers to find you the best deals on AirPods, so all you need to do is scan below to see the hottest deals available right now. After something a bit different? Maybe something with wires attached? There are still some other Cyber Monday headphone deals remaining today too.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals

Some of the hottest sales today are an AirPods Pro deal and an AirPods 2 deal. See more discounts below:

How to choose AirPods

Can’t decide between the AirPods with Charging Case, 2nd gen AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods Pro during this Cyber Monday sale? In a nutshell, the AirPods with Charging Case delivers the most basic, to-the-point true wireless earbuds experience Apple has to offer, and the AirPods Pro the most feature-rich and high-end.

Let’s start with the AirPods with Charging Case and the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. While the two may look much the same from the outside, there are some notable differences: The latter delivers an extra hour’s worth of talk time, supports “Hey, Siri” and can be charged wire-free. For more info, see our comparison of AirPods vs. AirPods 2, or to compare with other popular buds, see Google Pixel Buds 2 vs. AirPods, AirPods vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds+, or AirPods 2 vs. Galaxy Buds.

The AirPods Pro take this exact recipe and refine it, introducing a smaller, more discreet design that’s a lot more comfortable in the ear, noise-cancellation, and sweat-resistance. They also sound a lot better and also come with a Wireless Charging Case — though it’s much less cumbersome. For more info on how this model compares to the base model, see our rundown of the AirPods Pro vs. AirPods, and for a comparison to other popular buds, see Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs. AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro vs. Powerbeats Pro.

And if you’re looking for a little upgrade to your AirPods, for example to a waterproof case or a band to make them more secure when you wear them, you can check out the best AirPod accessories as well.

How much should you spend on AirPods?

The exact price of AirPods depends on which model and features you want to buy. But typically, around $120 is the lowest amount you can expect to pay for a pair of AirPods this holiday season. And a pair of AirPods Pro will likely cost down to around $200 on sale. Apple products rarely get significant discounts on their prices due to their premium status, so prices are unlikely to drop much below these levels even with discounts from many major retailers for the holidays.

Are any AirPods deals too good to be true?

When shopping, you might feel some pressure to make a snap decision about where to buy your AirPods. But be careful — not all retailers on the internet are trustworthy, and you want to make sure you’re purchasing genuine AirPods at a good price.

That’s why we only recommend AirPods deals from trusted, big-name retailers, so you can be sure you’ll get a good quality product and there will be a decent returns policy if you should run into any issues. Don’t let retailer gimmicks like countdown clocks force you to make a snap decision either — do your research before buying to make sure you’re getting the right deal to match your favorite Apple products.

