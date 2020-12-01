Best Amazon device deals after Cyber Monday: Save on Echo, Fire TV, and more

In the weird year that is 2020, Black Friday and Cyber Monday were still absolutely huge sales. With tons more deals available online than ever before and retailers essentially discouraging in-store footfall with early and online-only deals, we saw holiday shoppers shift their usual buying behavior and retailers like Amazon were ready to offer some stellar savings.

In particular, Amazon heavily discounted a bunch of its own-brand hardware. With all-time low prices on Echo, Fire TV, Ring, eero, and more, it was no surprise to see these quickly become some of the most popular items of the entire sale. We thought as soon as midnight Pacific came on Cyber Monday that Amazon would return its own products to full price, but it looks like several great deals will be sticking around