Best Amazon device deals after Cyber Monday: Save on Echo, Fire TV, and more

In the weird year that is 2020, Black Friday and Cyber Monday were still absolutely huge sales. With tons more deals available online than ever before and retailers essentially discouraging in-store footfall with early and online-only deals, we saw holiday shoppers shift their usual buying behavior and retailers like Amazon were ready to offer some stellar savings.
In particular, Amazon heavily discounted a bunch of its own-brand hardware. With all-time low prices on Echo, Fire TV, Ring, eero, and more, it was no surprise to see these quickly become some of the most popular items of the entire sale. We thought as soon as midnight Pacific came on Cyber Monday that Amazon would return its own products to full price, but it looks like several great deals will be sticking around
We’ve got details on all of the best Amazon device deals still available after Cyber Monday, so read on for more. If a product you want is still on sale, it’s best to place your order as soon as possible since these deals could expire at any moment.
Amazon Device deals still available after Cyber Monday
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we’ve yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
$17.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it’s worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
$29.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It’s over 50% off right now.
$18.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it’s getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score on for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
$28.99 at Amazon
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is also getting its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet.
$69.99 at Amazon
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into an AC outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more. At only $10, it makes sense to add these to every room.
$9.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It’s 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
$44.99 at Amazon
You can save close to 20% on the mid-size Echo Show 8 right now. It’s equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. Today’s discount takes $65 off.
$64.99 at Amazon
Eero’s Home Wi-Fi System was named #1 on Android Central’s list of best mesh Wi-Fi systems in 2019 and for good reason. Today’s deal at Amazon could score you the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $79, or grab a two-pack or set of three at up to $75 off.
$174 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you’ll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today’s deal saves you $100 off its regular price.
$129.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon’s smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today’s deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
$49.99 at Amazon
Amazon’s tossing in a free Echo Dot with purchases of the already-discounted 5-piece Ring Alarm smart security system right now making for a no-brainer home security deal.
$139.99 at Amazon
The Echo Auto is back down to its lowest ever price at just $20. It allows you to bring Alexa and all its functionality with you whenever you step into the car. You’ll be able to ask to hear the latest news and sports reports, check on traffic, get directions to where you need to go, listen to your favorite music, and more.
$19.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon’s all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $41 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow.
$48.99 at Amazon
Black Friday steeply dropped the price of Amazon Fire TV Stick models and now you can score 3 months of the Kids+ streaming service for only $1 more. The deal applies to Fire TV Stick Lite, All-New Fire TV Stick, or Fire TV Stick 4K purchases.
$28.98 at Amazon
The Echo Studio is currently $25 off at Amazon and you can score it with a couple of free Philips Hue smart light bulbs to get your smart home going.
$174.99 at Amazon
Amazon Service deals still available after Cyber Monday
Other deals worth checking out:
