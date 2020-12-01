Best 65-inch Sony 4K TV Deal for Cyber Monday 2020

The Best Buy Cyber Monday deals haven’t run out just yet, and there are more than enough Best Buy TV deals to be had. The Sony 65-inch Class X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV is still on sale for just $1,000 — a steep $400 discount. This rare deal, like all Cyber Monday deals, will surely expire quickly, so now is definitely the time to buy before it’s too late.

A top-of-the-line 4K Smart TV, the Sony 65-inch Class X900H Series is not one typically found on sale — especially with such a hefty discount of $400. Widely considered one of the best TVs on the market today, you won’t want to miss out on saving big on such a fantastic product.

In ’ review, the Sony 65-inch Class X900H Series 4K HDR TV has one of the best picture-quality-to-price ratios you’ll find this year. The X900H’s excellent contrast and color can be found in Sony’s image processing chip, the X1 4K HDR Processor, and its full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight. Beyond its incredible image quality, the TV comes equipped with the latest technologies like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, and HLG. Google’s Android TV runs smart programming with impressive speed and variety, with thousands of apps to stream your favorite movies or shows. Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, and Google Chromecast are also built-in to diversify your entertainment options. Plus, you get a voice remote connected to Google Assistant that allows for simple, hands-free browsing, searching, and streaming.

And there are more TV deals for Cyber Monday where that came from. If you have your sights set on a 65-inch screen but want to explore options beyond the Sony X900H, then you should also consider the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV — now just $898 at Walmart. Though the Samsung QLED is not quite as advanced as the Sony X900H, it uses Quantum Light-Emitting Diode technology, which is an upgrade on regular LED TVs, allowing your TV to appear much brighter for quality daytime watching. Plus, it’s the same size at a slightly more affordable price with similar — if not the exact same — features and quality.

Remember to keep checking on those Cyber Monday deals. There are still plenty more savings to be had at Best Buy and beyond.

