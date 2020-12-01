Berry-Flavored H.I.V. Medication Is Ready for Babies

The first infant formulation of dolutegravir, an important first-line H.I.V. medication, will be available soon under an agreement between several pharmaceutical companies and global health initiatives.

The new formulation will be strawberry flavored and come in a tablet that dissolves in water or juice so babies can swallow it.

In another announcement also linked to World AIDS Day, which occurs every Dec. 1, the International Partnership for Microbicides, which seeks to protect women from H.I.V. infection, said that, after many years of research, the World Health Organization had approved the dapivirine ring, a vaginal insert that has proved effective in women who use it consistently.

Each year, about 160,000 children are newly infected with H.I.V., according to the W.H.O. Most are in Africa and infected at birth or through breastfeeding when their mothers do not realize that they themselves are infected.