Barack Obama’s Kids Are One Of His Greatest Successes

Barack Obama is so proud of his two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and he credits his mother-in-law, Marian Robinson, for helping them become the down-to-earth adults that they now are.
“[Marian] doesn’t understand all the fuss. She was great to have around with the girls,” Barack said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, about Michelle’s mom, who is the “least pretentious person” he knows.
“Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle’s greatest successes, in those eight years [in office] was raising these great girls, who don’t have an attitude, don’t feel entitled,” he added.
“Malia and Sasha found their own ways to get involved with the demonstrations and activism that you saw with young people this summer, without any prompting from Michelle and myself, on their own initiative,” he said. “I could not have been prouder of them.”
We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Malia and Sasha.
