BandGang Paid Will reportedly Shot & Killed In Detroit

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
30

Detroit emcee BandGang Paid Will was shot and killed yesterday, has learned. He was only 27 years old.

BandGang Paid Will, who is best known for his underground projects Heavy Weights, Br6nx Baby, Testers, Applying Pressure, and Young N***a World, was one o the hottest new rappers n the world.

His reported death comes just months after the murder of Detroit rapper Jizzle P, a rising star and another member of BandGang.

