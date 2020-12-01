Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

WENN

Spotify has unveiled their year-end list that includes the top-five Most-Streamed Artists Globally, Most-Streamed Albums Globally, and Most-Streamed Songs Globally.

–

Bad Bunny and The Weeknd are among the Most-Streamed Artists of 2020.

Streaming giant Spotify has unveiled its annual Wrapped list for the year, and the 26-year-old Puerto Rican rapper came out on top, with more than 8.2 billion streams globally.

Reacting to the news, Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Ocasio – said, “Nahhh! Oh, wow! Thank you. I don’t know what to say. I’m so proud right now.”

What’s more, the “Un Dia (One Day)” star’s second studio album, “YHLQMDLG”, is the Most-Streamed Album of the Year, having been streamed an impressive 3.3 billion times over the past 12 months.

The top five Most-Streamed Artists Globally list is completed by Drake, J Balvin, the late Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd.

The latter’s album “After Hours”, Post Malone‘s “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, Harry Styles‘ “Fine Line”, and Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” make up the top five Most-Streamed Albums, along with “YHLQMDLG”.

And The Weeknd also bagged the Most-Streamed Song of 2020 globally and in the U.K. with “Blinding Lights”, with almost 1.6 billion streams.

In second place is Tones And I with “Dance Monkey”, followed by Roddy Ricch‘s “The Box”, “Roses” – Imanbek Remix by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish topped the Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally list for a second year consecutively.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Halsey also made the top five.

The Spotify 2020 Wrapped lists (bar podcasts):

Most-Streamed Artists Globally:

Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

Most-Streamed Songs Globally