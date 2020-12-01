AWS launches a range of new services for contact and call centers, including Amazon Connect real-time analytics, customer profiles, and machine learning tools (Larry Dignan/ZDNet)

Larry Dignan / ZDNet:

AWS launches a range of new services for contact and call centers, including Amazon Connect real-time analytics, customer profiles, and machine learning tools  —  Amazon is stepping up its contact center services with Amazon Connect Wisdom, Customer Profiles, Real-Time Contact Lens, Tasks and Voice ID.

