AWS launches a range of new services for contact and call centers, including Amazon Connect real-time analytics, customer profiles, and machine learning tools (Larry Dignan/ZDNet)

AWS launches a range of new services for contact and call centers, including Amazon Connect real-time analytics, customer profiles, and machine learning tools — Amazon is stepping up its contact center services with Amazon Connect Wisdom, Customer Profiles, Real-Time Contact Lens, Tasks and Voice ID.
