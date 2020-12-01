Australian Open 2021 dates | Ridiculous stalemate must end

With the Australian Open slated to begin in just 47 days, it is beyond belief that players are yet to be formally advised of plans for the first Grand Slam of the year.

As negotiations continue between Tennis Australia and the Victorian Government around quarantine arrangements, players as well as media partners and major corporate backers remain in limbo as to when, and even if, the Australian Open will commence.

Yes, there is still the possibility that the Australian Open doesn’t go ahead. It remains an incredibly unlikely outcome but as recently as yesterday, Tennis Australia boss, Craig Tiley, told the Business of Sport Summit that conversations were continuing and that nothing is certain when it comes to staging the event.

As I’ve said previously, the Victorian Government can’t afford to get this wrong and put the Victorian community at risk as they did with their failed ‘Hotel Quarantine 1.0’ back in May. But at the same time, a decision needs to be made in a timely manner, as opposed to the ridiculous dilly-dallying that is occurring at the moment.

Roger Federer hits a backhand during his second round Australian Open win this year. (Getty)

This year, each of the other three majors had to re-assess their dates and decide whether or not to go ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 1, The All England Club made the decision to cancel Wimbledon 90 days before The Championships were scheduled to commence. French tennis officials decided to delay the French Open, 68 days before the scheduled start on May 24. And the USTA confirmed 75 days out from the start of the US Open that the event would go ahead as planned at Flushing Meadows.

Yet 47 days out from the first round commencing at Melbourne Park, we have no idea what is happening. None. There is no outline. No tentative schedule. The best indication we’ve been given is a vague, ‘You’ll have an answer soon’. Helpful.

It’s fair to say the procedures required for the Australian Open to go ahead surrounding quarantine, and the ability to practice, are far more complicated than what was required in Paris and New York earlier this year. But Tennis Australia and the Victorian Government have also had the luxury of significantly more time to plan and be ready for January 18.

Let’s remember too, it’s not just the players who have a stake in this.

Broadcasters, including the Nine Network here in Australia as well as ESPN and the BBC, spend months planning for such an event and juggle their programming and sponsorship packages accordingly.

Similarly, major sponsors, the likes of Kia, Rolex and ANZ, spend big on the Australian Open so that their brand is beamed around the world at the start of the calendar year, with the hope of maximising their exposure in Australia during the school holidays.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his 2020 Australian Open win, with ‘Melbourne’ front and centre. (Getty)

Last week on 3AW’s Sportsday program, a caller, sceptical of players adhering to the rules around quarantine, said, “It’s just all about commerce if the event goes ahead.” There’s no doubt that’s a major part of it.

Money makes the world go round and whilst we don’t want to sacrifice the amazing position Victoria finds itself in, having all but eliminated the coronavirus, getting the economy flourishing again is crucial following the downturn of this past year.

Whilst the most likely scenario still remains players being allowed out to practice on court during their quarantine phase in a bubble-like set up, the ongoing uncertainty around the Australian Open could well see the parties involved throwing up their hands and saying it’s all too hard.

Given the compressed nature of the global tennis calendar, a failure to agree on the parameters around quarantine soon could force the tournament to be abandoned, which would be a devastating outcome to Victoria, both from a morale point of view and more significantly, an economic one.

It’s time for some transparency. It’s time for the Victorian Government to make its announcement.

After weeks of ‘talks’ and ‘negotiations’ and months of building a ‘best in the nation’ contact tracing system, either Victoria confident it can manage quarantine and major events and truly start to open up Melbourne again. Or, it’s not.

Make a decision, Premier.

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes.