Australia breaking news today, live coronavirus updates and latest headlines December 2, 2020:

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in the state’s two most Democratic counties, a long-shot attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state he lost by nearly 20,700 votes.

Trump repeats many of claims he made during a recount of votes in Milwaukee and Dane counties that large swaths of absentee votes were illegally cast. Local officials rejected his claims during the recount, and Trump is challenging procedures that have been in place for years and never been found to be illegal.

Trump is not challenging any ballots cast in conservative counties he won.

Similar Trump campaign lawsuits have failed in other battleground states.