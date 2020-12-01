Ashley Graham Reveals What Goes Down in Her DMs to Jennifer Aniston

During her interview on WWHL, Ashley, who stripped down for a post-pregnancy bathroom selfie in October, also revealed the hilarious way her husband Justin Ervin tricked her into saying “I love you” first.

“We were playing a game and he tricked me into saying, ‘I love you.’ And he said, ‘I love the way that you love me,'” she explained, “And I said, ‘I do love you!’ And he’s like, ‘I knew it.'” Ashley also emphasized that she knew he was “the one” after saying because “when it came out of my mouth, I got tingly down there.” Spicy!