ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Confirmed To Be Dating

Bradley Lamb
broke the news months ago — but according to several new reports, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are officially dating.

According to Page Six, the couple was seen “having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York” and “were seated discreetly behind a curtain” inside the upscale restaurant two days after Thanksgiving.

The rumors of the romance have been circulating for months — with sources shooting down the whispers.

