ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Confirmed To Be Dating

According to several new reports, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are officially dating.

According to Page Six, the couple was seen “having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York” and “were seated discreetly behind a curtain” inside the upscale restaurant two days after Thanksgiving.

The rumors of the romance have been circulating for months — with sources shooting down the whispers.

“Rihanna is good friends with Rocky,” a friend of Rihanna’s told HollywoodLife at the beginning of the year. “They have met up many times over the past year to hang out but suddenly people are paying attention and looking to turn it into something more. They have a long history of hanging out and are very good friends and will continue to be. They aren’t dating though, she isn’t interested in another relationship right now, she’s still getting over Hassan.”