Arrow’s David Ramsey Is Returning to the Arrowverse as Diggle

“It’s exciting,” Ramsey said of the moment. “This whole thing has been exciting. Yes, the tease…there has ben a bit of a payoff, but we’ll see what all that means…I think we’ve done some justice to the six-year tease.”

“We’ve actually talked a lot about Diggle’s and David’s post-Arrow future,” Guggenheim added. “We’ve got some really good ideas, and I’m going to stand pat on that.”

A Green Lantern TV show is on the way at HBO Max, with Greg Berlanti—executive producer of the entire Arrowverse—producing along with Guggenheim. So basically if Diggle isn’t a Green Lantern, we’ve all been well and truly fooled.

Deadline was first to report Ramsey’s return.

The Arrowverse returns in 2021, with Batwoman premiering first on Jan. 17, Black Lightning returning on Feb. 8, The Flash and Superman & Lois on Feb. 23 and Supergirl and Legends returning midseason.