Arrest made in connection with matric exam leaks

An arrest had been made following the leaking of matric examination papers.

The accused works for a company responsible for printing matric exam papers.

The Hawks’ investigation into the leaks is continuing.

An arrest had been made following the leaking of matric examination papers.

Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, was arrested on Wednesday following a Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation for alleged theft of the 2020 Maths matric exam paper 2.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, Shikwambana works for a Johannesburg-based company that is contracted by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to print the current year’s matric exam papers.

Shikwambana consequently appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

An investigation into the leakage of other papers is still continuing, Mogale said.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed the arrest to .

This was the latest development since the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) on Tuesday said the investigation into matric examination leaks had not yet been completed and that “more work still needed to be done”

The CEM received a preliminary report on the leaks on Monday and agreed that the “credibility, integrity, and fairness of the examination cannot be compromised”, hence the need for further deliberations.

READ | Matric exam leak: Rewrite will be last resort, says department as it starts probe

In a statement, Mhlanga said the report would be processed internally and that Minister Angie Motshekga would host a media briefing later this week to make an announcement.

Last week, the CEM held an emergency meeting to consider the implications of the latest developments in the probe into the leaking of three matric question papers: Mathematics Paper 2, Physical Science Paper 2 and Life Sciences.

In addition, five Gauteng matriculants were caught cheating during their final examinations, reported.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.