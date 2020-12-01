Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Wife Clarifies His COVID-19 Status After Criticized for Christmas Tree Trip

Instagram

Lauren Burnham assures that her ‘The Bachelor’ alum husband has been cleared of coronavirus, several days after he opened up about his ‘rough’ battle with the virus.

–

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has apparently been cleared of his coronavirus diagnosis. Just days after “The Bachelor” alum opened up about his battle with COVID-19, his wife Lauren Burnham found herself being criticized for their decision to go Christmas tree hunting, prompting her to offer some clarification on his health status.

The criticism came after the 29-year-old shared the trip via Instagram Story on Sunday, November 29. “1st time Xmas tree shopping,” she declared. Us Weekly reported that she followed it up with another post that showed their 1-year-old daughter Alessi and a direct message from a follower who asked, “Doesn’t Arie have COVID? Why are you out and about?”

In response to the question, the Shades of Rose creator clarified, “Arie’s quarantine period is over per CDC guidelines and doctor advice. He even got a negative test before rejoining Alessi and I in the house to make me feel more comfortable even though that’s not necessary according to the CDC.” She went on to emphasize, “He’s cleared!”

Lauren’s update on Arie’s condition came days after he divulged that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Spilling on his battle with the virus via Instagram Story on November 26, he wrote, “Many of you have been wondering why we haven’t done Bachelor Brunch, why we’ve been so absent on social media and why I’m sitting like 25 feet away from the girls. It’s because I actually tested positive for COVID … like, nine days ago.”

“It’s been rough. I gotta say it’s not been easy being separated,” the the 39-year-old reality TV star went on explaining. “I’ve been on the other side of the house.” He then complimented his baby mama who took care of him while he was sick. “Lauren has been really sweet, she’s keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it,” he shared.

One day after sharing the news, the season 8’s runner-up of “The Bachelorette” has actually informed his fans and followers that he has gotten the all clear. Letting out his post-test report from the lab where he got a rapid test, he declared, “Negative [clapping emoji] Lauren is still scared to hug me though.”