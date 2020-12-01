Arcadia collapse ‘tragic’ but management erred: UK’s Gove By

© . Weekly cabinet meeting in London
LONDON () – Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday the collapse of Philip Green’s Arcadia fashion group into administration was “tragic” but mistakes had been made by management.
“The Arcadia story is a tragic one and I’m not going to criticise any individual but there’s been a lot of reporting that points out some of the missteps that have been made by the management there,” he told Sky News on Tuesday.
“We know that there’s been a problem with the management there,” he said.
